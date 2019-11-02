UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry's Il-76 Plane Fighting Wildfires In Serbia - Ambassador

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:58 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry's Il-76 Plane Fighting Wildfires in Serbia - Ambassador

An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is fighting wildfires that are raging in the mountainous areas of Serbia, Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is fighting wildfires that are raging in the mountainous areas of Serbia, Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Saturday.

"The Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has begun to fight hard-to-reach wildfires in the Balkan Mountains in Serbia. Hopefully, the engagement of the Russian emergency services will help in liquidating the fires," Botsan-Kharchenko wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the diplomat, the Russian participation in the firefighting operation in Serbia demonstrates the peaceful nature of the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center in the city of Nis.

In 2012, Moscow and Belgrade signed an agreement to establish the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center carrying out emergency humanitarian responses in Serbia and the Balkans. The facility is tasked with tackling emergency situations, including firefighting, providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by disasters, implementing joint projects and programs, running training programs on emergency situation prevention, as well as testing and demonstrating rescue technologies.

