MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Tuesday that its special aircraft is on the way to Kazan to conduct sanitary evacuation of those injured in the school shooting.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the ministry's Il-76 sanitary aircraft will soon leave the Moscow region's Zhukovsky airport and head to Kazan to evacuate the injured people.

The press office of Tatarstan's president says that seven children and a teacher were killed and 20 other people were injured in the attack, while the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee reports seven fatalities and 16 injuries.