UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Emergencies Ministry's Medical Plane Heads To Kazan To Evacuate Injured People

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry's Medical Plane Heads to Kazan to Evacuate Injured People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on Tuesday that its special aircraft is on the way to Kazan to conduct sanitary evacuation of those injured in the school shooting.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the ministry's Il-76 sanitary aircraft will soon leave the Moscow region's Zhukovsky airport and head to Kazan to evacuate the injured people.

The press office of Tatarstan's president says that seven children and a teacher were killed and 20 other people were injured in the attack, while the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee reports seven fatalities and 16 injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Moscow Russia Kazan Airport

Recent Stories

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

12 minutes ago

NCOC approves guidelines, safety protocols for Eid ..

12 minutes ago

Restrictions being ensured to prevent spread of co ..

12 minutes ago

IGP pays surprise visit to Hazara region police st ..

12 minutes ago

Man dies, one inures in Sibi accident

12 minutes ago

Russia's Liquids Production Expected to Grow to 10 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.