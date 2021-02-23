UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergency Ministry Issues Storm Warning For Kuril Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:50 AM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, February 23 (Sputnik) - Russia's Kuril Islands will be hit by a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, the press service of the Russian Emergency service' local office said.

"In the night of February 24, on the territory of the districts of Severo-Kurilsky [Paramushir], Kurilsky [Iturup] and Yuzhno-Kurilsky [Kunashir and Shikotan] snow, winds of 17-22 meters per second [38-49 miles per hour], snowstorm are projected. During the day, winds of 20-25 meters per second are expected," the press service wrote on the ministry's website.

According to the press service, emergency services in the region have been placed on alert, and are ready to eliminate the effects of the disaster.

Russia's Kuril Islands are notorious for their severe and stormy winters. Furthermore, the islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

