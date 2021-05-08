Russian Emergency Services Mounting Search Operation for Mi-8 Helicopter in Far East

A commercial Mi-8 helicopter went silent in Russia's Kamchatka, in the far east of the country, so a search operation was launched, emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) A commercial Mi-8 helicopter went silent in Russia's Kamchatka, in the far east of the country, so a search operation was launched, emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

The helicopter, which is supposed to be carrying two, did not respond at pre-set time. The emergency services are going over the helicopter's route now, with rescue services on standby.