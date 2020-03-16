Russian Emergency Services Report Fourth Plane Bomb Threat in 1 Day

A fourth anonymous threat about a bomb being allegedly planted on a plane traveling from Moscow on Monday has been made, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A fourth anonymous threat about a bomb being allegedly planted on a plane traveling from Moscow on Monday has been made, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport received an email stating that three flights going to the Russian cities of Perm, Tyumen, and Ufa had been rigged with explosives.

Two of the planes -- the ones traveling to Perm and Ufa -- landed safely.

"We have received a message about the flight on the Moscow-Chelyabinsk route," the representative said.

According to him, the plane has already taken off from Sheremetyevo airport.

Several similar threats were made earlier in the month, but all ended up being fake.