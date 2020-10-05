UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Emergency Services Say No Stranded Sea Animals Found On Kamchatka Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russian Emergency Services Say No Stranded Sea Animals Found on Kamchatka Coast

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 5 (Sputnik) - The emergency services of Russia's Kamchatka Territory on Monday did not find any remains of washed-up sea animals on the allegedly polluted Pacific coast, Igor Mikhno, the head of the regional subdivision of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, said.

Last week, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said that local surfers reported that the water at the beach had changed color and caused a skin rash and swollen eyes. An increase in the petroleum products and phenol levels was later detected in the water. Meanwhile, locals have been posting photos and videos of the beach covered with dead sea animals. The ministry has not confirmed the veracity of those reports.

"I think that it is impossible for dozens of tonnes of sea animals to have been carried away by the ocean. We immediately checked the areas where those videos were allegedly made, but found nothing. There was no water discoloration as well as off-odor. The samples, collected so far by [the Russian consumer rights and human welfare watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor, have also shown no exceedance [in hazardous substances]," Mikhno said, adding that divers who checked the water have not noted pollution, nor had any skin rash complaints.

The emergency services official noted the situation was being monitored, with the coastline, the offshore zone being surveyed on a daily basis by sea vessels and divers. The services are also using unmanned aircraft equipped with high-definition cameras.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Water Russia Vladimir Putin October

Recent Stories

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas ..

2 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi announces AED4.4 million to full ..

7 minutes ago

“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Ak ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,287 recove ..

37 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to courageous Kashmiris f ..

39 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in 24 ho ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.