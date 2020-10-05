Russian Emergency Services Say No Stranded Sea Animals Found on Kamchatka Coast

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 5 (Sputnik) - The emergency services of Russia's Kamchatka Territory on Monday did not find any remains of washed-up sea animals on the allegedly polluted Pacific coast, Igor Mikhno, the head of the regional subdivision of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, said.

Last week, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said that local surfers reported that the water at the beach had changed color and caused a skin rash and swollen eyes. An increase in the petroleum products and phenol levels was later detected in the water. Meanwhile, locals have been posting photos and videos of the beach covered with dead sea animals. The ministry has not confirmed the veracity of those reports.

"I think that it is impossible for dozens of tonnes of sea animals to have been carried away by the ocean. We immediately checked the areas where those videos were allegedly made, but found nothing. There was no water discoloration as well as off-odor. The samples, collected so far by [the Russian consumer rights and human welfare watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor, have also shown no exceedance [in hazardous substances]," Mikhno said, adding that divers who checked the water have not noted pollution, nor had any skin rash complaints.

The emergency services official noted the situation was being monitored, with the coastline, the offshore zone being surveyed on a daily basis by sea vessels and divers. The services are also using unmanned aircraft equipped with high-definition cameras.