Russian Emergency Teams Ready to Help Syria, Turkey, Waiting for Signal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian emergency teams are ready to help Turkey and Syria in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake, which was indicated at the highest political level, and are waiting for a signal from the countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the earthquake in Syria and Turkey and expressed readiness to assist in eliminating the consequences of the tragedy.

"We are waiting for signals from our Turkish friends. And from Syrian friends," Peskov told a briefing, adding that Russia's willingness to help was indicated at the highest political level.

The spokesman said that although the countries have their own emergency agencies, Russian rescue teams have "certain technologies," in particular, in terms of determining the viability of certain buildings after an earthquake.