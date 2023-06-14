UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Company En+ To Consider Boosting Electricity Exports With China's CEIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russian Energy Company En+ to Consider Boosting Electricity Exports With China's CEIC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian energy group En+ said on Wednesday it would discuss together with the state-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) the possibility of increasing electricity exports from Russia to China.

"The parties will study the potential for increasing electricity exports from Russia to China via existing power lines. The 'green' energy of hydropower plants will be prioritized," the company said, citing bilateral documents signed to jointly promote low-carbon energy, particularly, hydroelectric power plants and alternative power generation.

The agreement will enable Russia to preserve and develop expertise in energy generation from renewable sources, in addition to actually supplying clean energy to both Russian and Chinese companies, En+ CEO Mikhail Khardikov said.

It also provides for the joint development of the Zashulanskoye hard coal field in Russia with an output of 5 million tonnes of steam coal per year by the end of 2027. The project is expected to create about 1,700 jobs in Russia's Zabaikalye priority development territory.

"Investments will include the construction of a coal mine, infrastructure and a motor road, a non-public railroad station, Gyrshelun-Ugolnaya, as well as the purchase of machinery and equipment," the statement read.

The companies will arrange mutual visits to exchange experience and work together in coal chemistry and the production of biodegradable plastic, resins, gas purification technologies for coal-fired plants and automated control systems, as well as the operation and maintenance of energy equipment.

