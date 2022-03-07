UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Imports 'essential' To Europeans' Daily Lives: Scholz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Russian energy imports 'essential' to Europeans' daily lives: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cautioned Monday against banning Russian oil and gas as part of Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, saying doing so could put Europe's energy security at risk

Berlin, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cautioned Monday against banning Russian oil and gas as part of Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, saying doing so could put Europe's energy security at risk.

"Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions," Scholz said in a statement.

"Supplying Europe with energy for heat generation, mobility, electricity supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way at the moment. It is therefore of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens."

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Oil Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

2169 power pilferers nabbed during February

49 seconds ago
 Ukraine delegation arrives at Belarus-Poland borde ..

Ukraine delegation arrives at Belarus-Poland border for talks with Russia: agenc ..

1 minute ago
 Minister chairs ministerial committee meeting on R ..

Minister chairs ministerial committee meeting on Ramazan package

1 minute ago
 PTI to table constitutional amendment for South Pu ..

PTI to table constitutional amendment for South Punjab province soon: Faisal Jav ..

1 minute ago
 No compromise on quality of material on developmen ..

No compromise on quality of material on development projects: SAPM

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Johnson defends UK's Ukraine refuge ..

Prime Minister Johnson defends UK's Ukraine refugee policy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>