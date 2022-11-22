UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Imports To EU Fall By $6.3Bln To 15.1% In Q3 2022 - Eurostat

The share of Russian energy imports to the European Union fell by 10 percentage points, or 6.1 billion euro ($6.26 billion) to 15.1% in the third quarter of 2022 since the beginning of the year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Tuesday

"The share (of Russia in EU energy imports) declined sharply between the first and second quarter of 2022 and this downward trend continued between the second and third quarter of 2022. Overall, Russia's share of EU energy imports fell by more than 10 percentage points between the first and third quarter of 2022, from 25.5% to 15.1%," Eurostat said.

For several decades, Moscow was the EU's top gas exporter, with around 50% of the bloc's gas imports coming from Russia in 2021.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, the bloc has dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives to Russian fuel, following a pledge to end its dependence on Moscow for energy supplies.

In addition, the EU announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance to Russian oil supplies, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. The restrictions are due to go into force on December 5 for seaborne imports of Russian crude and in 2023 for petroleum products.

