Russian Energy Minister Calls for Return to 'Zero Option' in Gazpom-Naftogaz Dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Commenting on Ukrainian national gas company Naftogaz's new lawsuit against Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom for $12 billion, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that such actions do not facilitate long-term agreements, and that instead of new claims the parties need to return to the issue of "zero option" for resolving disputes.

Naftogaz has recently filed a new claim in the Stockholm Arbitration in the amount of $12 billion against Gazprom due to potential impairment of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS).

"These actions are clearly not aimed at improving relationships and building them between partners. These are some absurd lawsuits that do not create a good basis for negotiating for the long term," Novak told reporters.

The current 10-year agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz expires at the end of 2019, and the European Commission is brokering talks aimed at putting in place a new contract to take effect from the start of 2020.

"Therefore, we believe that it is necessary to return to the issue of settlement on the basis of the 'zero option' of all issues related to litigation between us, and not to give rise to new absurd lawsuits," the minister stressed.

A "zero option" implies that all court proceedings involving the two companies would cease, and all lawsuits would be withdrawn.

The current 10-year agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz expires at the end of 2019, and the European Commission is brokering talks aimed at putting in place a new contract to take effect from the start of 2020.