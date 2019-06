Russian Energy Minister Holding Meeting With Saudi Counterpart at G20 - Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is holding a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid Al Falih, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Friday, the Russian Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is holding a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid Al Falih, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Friday, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"A meeting between Alexander Novak with the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid Al Falih, is underway," the ministry tweeted.