Russian Energy Minister, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Economic Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali on Friday discussed bilateral economic cooperation and investments, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"Nikolai Shulginov, during a working meeting with the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, discussed topical issues of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Iran, with an emphasis on energy projects," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The sides also talked about holding the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

More Stories From World

