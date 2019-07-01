UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Minister, Iranian Oil Minister To Hold Bilateral Talks Soon - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh will soon have a bilateral meeting at OPEC headquarters, three sources close to the ongoing talks between OPEC and non-OPEC producers told Sputnik on Monday.

"Novak and minister Zangeneh have a meeting at OPEC soon," one source said.

According to the other delegates, the meeting will take place before the OPEC meeting set to be held later in the day.

