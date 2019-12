Russian Energy Minister Meeting With Saudi Counterpart in Vienna - Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in Vienna, the Russian Ministry of Energy said Thursday

"Alexander Novak is meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman," the ministry tweeted.

Later on Thursday, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts will meet in Vienna.