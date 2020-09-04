UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Minister Novak To Speak At Global Industrialization Summit On Friday

Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:49 PM

Russian Energy Minister Novak to Speak at Global Industrialization Summit on Friday

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov will address a virtual edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) on Friday alongside many other high-ranking policymakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov will address a virtual edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) on Friday alongside many other high-ranking policymakers.

At a discussion on the energies of the future, Russia's Novak will be joined by his OPEC+ partners Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi energy minister, and Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE minister of energy.

The summit will be also addressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Angola's President Joao Lourenco, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and Nana Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana, among many others.

GMIS, a joint initiative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Energy and Industry, was established in 2015 to improve cooperation between governments, investors, research community and business. This year, it is held under the motto "Glocalisation: Towards Inclusive and Sustainable Global Value Chains."

