Russian Energy Minister, Oil Companies Heads To Discuss Oil Market On Monday - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russian Energy Minister, Oil Companies Heads to Discuss Oil Market on Monday - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak will discuss the situation in the oil market with representatives of Russian oil companies on March 23, sources familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Yes, it is planned," one of the sources said when asked whether such a meeting the heads of oil companies will take place on Monday, adding that the participants are to discuss the situation in the market.

This is not the first meeting after the OPEC+ failed to agree on deeper oil production cuts or deal extension in early March, which caused a significant drop in oil prices due to the expected demand slump and amid the coronavirus outbreak. The recent meeting between Novak and representatives of Russian oil companies took place last week and they will be regular due to the volatility of the market.

