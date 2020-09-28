Russian Energy Minister Praises Relations With Belarus as Constructive

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The relations between Russia and Belarus are developing in a constructive manner, with the two countries being engaged in negotiations on energy deliveries for 2021 and over the medium-term horizon, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"Of course, this is a very important country in terms of cooperation. Our relations are highly constructive today, I maintain constant contact with my colleague, the [Belarusian energy] minister, we discuss energy resources deliveries for 2021 and in the mid-term perspective, we are also actively discussing the creation of common energy markets ” in terms of oil, gas and electric power," Novak said.

Russia and Belarus are strategic energy partners, the minister added. Belarus acquires around 18 million tonnes of Russian oil annually, and transits around 40 billion cubic meters of cubic gas and 40 million tonnes of oil to Europe every year, Novak recalled.