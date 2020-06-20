Russian Energy Minister Says All Technical Means Being Used to Complete Nord Stream 2

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that all possible technical means are being used to complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, adding that the project already has all the investment it needs

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that all possible technical means are being used to complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, adding that the project already has all the investment it needs.

"The Nord Stream 2 project has already been completed in terms of investment and economic viability. All possible technical means are used for purely physical completion of construction works," Noval told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.

According to the energy minister, sanctions against the project are "absolutely illegal and totally inadequate.

"

"This pipeline is a commercial project that primarily serves Europe and its energy security. This contributes to the competition, since the more supply routes there are, the better and cheaper the choice between suppliers and delivery routes will be. Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and their extension are absolutely illegal and completely inadequate. This is pure protectionism," Novak stated.

In early June, US senators introduced a bill that would extend the scope of sanctions levied against Nord Stream 2 to include the insurers of pipe-laying vessels that are working on the project.