UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Minister Says Believes US Shale Production Boom 'Not Over'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:49 PM

Russian Energy Minister Says Believes US Shale Production Boom 'Not Over'

The US shale industry is far from done despite recent struggle amid falling oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The US shale industry is far from done despite recent struggle amid falling oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"I don't think that the shale epoch is facing the end. The production of shale gas is a fact and it is a method of extracting gas. Yes, indeed, it is much more expensive ...

What kind of [market] portion it will take will depend on its competitiveness and the prices on the global market, there will be ups and maybe downs, and it will mainly depend on sophistication or improvement of such technologies," Novak said at a virtual edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit.�

Even if the production of shale oil and gas� turns unprofitable to export internationally, it may still make economic sense if it is directed at the domestic market, the minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Oil May Gas Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Pak armed forces wrote a new chapter of valiance i ..

1 minute ago

PHA to plant over 1500 trees during monsoon season ..

1 minute ago

KPT shipping movements report

1 minute ago

Unlocking International Aid Poses Tough Task for N ..

1 minute ago

NEPRA to investigate electrocution cases in Karach ..

6 minutes ago

K-Electric BoDs meeting likely to be held on Monda ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.