Russian Energy Minister Says Mishustin-Golovchenko Talks Were Constructive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Russian Energy Minister Says Mishustin-Golovchenko Talks Were Constructive

The talks between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, were constructive, including on the development of cooperation in the energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The talks between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, were constructive, including on the development of cooperation in the energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"There were very constructive talks today at the level of the prime ministers. Many issues were discussed, including issues related to the development of cooperation in the energy sector," Novak said.

