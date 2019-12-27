MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak slammed in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster Ukraine's ban on Russian electricity imports as an "irrational" decision.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On the Electricity Market," which bans the import of electricity from Russia under bilateral agreements.

"I think this is an irrational decision. We do not export that much [electricity to Ukraine] ... Ukraine's grid is sufficiently powerful. Such decisions are not constructive, because they are not directed at providing reliable energy security for consumers," Novak said.

He added that Russia had recently renewed delivering small amounts of electricity to Ukraine as a pilot program and was prepared to continue supplying its southern neighbor with electricity.