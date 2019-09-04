UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Minister To Visit Saudi Arabia Next Week - Source

Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian Energy Minister to Visit Saudi Arabia Next Week - Source

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will visit Saudi Arabia next week, a source close to the minister told reporters on Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier on Wednesday, Novak said that he planned to visit Saudi Arabia in the near future to meet with Saudi officials ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the middle Eastern country in October.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF.

