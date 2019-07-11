Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed on Wednesday with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), cooperation in hydrocarbon and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, as well as geological prospecting, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement

According to the statement, Novak noted that the energy cooperation between Russia and the UAE is actively developing and has enormous potential.

The Russian minister stressed that cooperation in the field of liquefied natural gas is a promising area of bilateral cooperation.

"Russian companies are also ready to develop cooperation with partners from the United Arab Emirates in the prospecting of raw hydrocarbon deposits, including conducting 3D seismic surveys," the ministry quoted Novak as saying.