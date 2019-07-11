UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Minister, UAE's ADNOC CEO Discuss Cooperation In Energy Projects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:03 PM

Russian Energy Minister, UAE's ADNOC CEO Discuss Cooperation in Energy Projects

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed on Wednesday with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), cooperation in hydrocarbon and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, as well as geological prospecting, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed on Wednesday with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), cooperation in hydrocarbon and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, as well as geological prospecting, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Novak noted that the energy cooperation between Russia and the UAE is actively developing and has enormous potential.

The Russian minister stressed that cooperation in the field of liquefied natural gas is a promising area of bilateral cooperation.

"Russian companies are also ready to develop cooperation with partners from the United Arab Emirates in the prospecting of raw hydrocarbon deposits, including conducting 3D seismic surveys," the ministry quoted Novak as saying.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Gas From

Recent Stories

Indian troops launch CASO in Baramulla

26 minutes ago

Algerian Lower Chamber Elects New Speaker - Report ..

26 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says Shahrukh Khan is always late on s ..

35 minutes ago

Medical expert urges for enhancing malaria prevent ..

36 minutes ago

Celebrations in IOK over India's defeat in Cricket ..

36 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Refutes Claims That Iran' ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.