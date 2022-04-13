UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Ministry Assessing Possible Decrease In Investment In Fuel, Energy Sector

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Russian Energy Ministry is assessing to which extent investment in the Russian fuel and energy sector will decrease after foreign companies' announcements that new injections will be reduced or stopped, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said.

Shulginov recalled that some foreign companies in the oil and energy sector have stated that they will not engage in new investment projects in Russia, but will continue to implement existing ones. Shulginov called the exit of foreigners from the share capital hypothetical.

"We have not yet observed specific agreements on the issue. We can only make forecasts, but I would not predict now to which extent investments will decrease. We are working to assess the situation and address it properly," the minister said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

Shulginov stressed that it is especially important in this regard to control the preservation of jobs at enterprises.

The Russian government, as a result of Western sanctions, is taking support measures for various sectors of the economy, including the fuel and energy sector.

