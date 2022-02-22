Russian Energy Ministry Cannot Confirm If EU Will Restrict Gazprom Access to Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Energy cannot confirm that the European Union's Third Energy Package will limit Gazprom's access to Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told Energy Intelligence news outlet.

"Under the Third Energy Package of 2009, 50% of capacity must be reserved for independent suppliers. At this stage we cannot confirm that this is a restrictive factor for Gazprom. The company is now in consultations with the regulators," Shulginov said in an interview published on Tuesday.

The minister went on to say that high gas prices were unprofitable both for Gazprom and Russia generally, as they lead to curtailment on demand, causing slowdown in economy.