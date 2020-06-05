Russian Energy Ministry Confirms OPEC+ Talks To Be Held On Saturday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The OPEC+ meeting will certainly be held on Saturday, the Russian Energy Ministry's official spokesperson told Sputnik.
A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that both OPEC and OPEC+ talks would be held on Saturday.
"I confirm this," the spokesperson said, when asked, whether the OPEC+ ministerial talks would take place on Saturday.