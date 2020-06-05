Russian Energy Ministry Confirms OPEC+ Talks to Be Held on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The OPEC+ meeting will certainly be held on Saturday, the Russian Energy Ministry's official spokesperson told Sputnik.

A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that both OPEC and OPEC+ talks would be held on Saturday.

"I confirm this," the spokesperson said, when asked, whether the OPEC+ ministerial talks would take place on Saturday.