UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Ministry Considered Stress Scenario Of Energy Demand Slump - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:39 PM

Russian Energy Ministry Considered Stress Scenario of Energy Demand Slump - Novak

The Russian Energy Ministry has considered a stress scenario of a sharp decline in demand for energy resources in its long-term strategy and sees market monitoring as the current main task, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry has considered a stress scenario of a sharp decline in demand for energy resources in its long-term strategy and sees market monitoring as the current main task, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We have considered a stress scenario that takes into account the current situation on the market � a significant short-term reduction in demand for energy resources. Today, we believe that the most important task is to monitor the situation daily and pay attention to the sustainability of the fuel and energy sectors in the current conditions," Novak said at a government meeting during the discussion on Russia's energy strategy until 2035.

Novak explained that today's challenges and risks had been taken into account when formulating the strategy.

"Among them, I would like to highlight the rapid development of technologies that change the look and the structure of energy sector; the globalization of the energy market; increased competition, in particular, due to the rising production of shale hydrocarbons and liquefied natural gas; increasing use of non-competitive methods of economic struggle, among which restrictive measures and sanctions stand out. And of course, it is very important to take into account the green trend," he said.

In the short term, the ministry is also taking into account the current difficult macroeconomic situation in the global markets, which has resulted from falling economic activity due to quarantine measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams EU Mission for Echo ..

2 minutes ago

UAE produces 70 types of vegetables and fruits, co ..

11 minutes ago

EU Capable of Managing Harsh Consequences of COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Zakharova Calls Blocking of Vostok News Portal by ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine announces 21 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Coastal Areas ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.