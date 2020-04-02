Russian Energy Ministry Considers Stress Scenario for Energy Resources - Novak

The Russian Energy Ministry has considered the stress scenario of lower demand for the energy resources, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry has considered the stress scenario of lower demand for the energy resources, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government discussed Russia's strategy through 2035.

"We considered the stress scenario taking into account the current state of the market, the considerable decrease in demand for energy resources in the short term. At the moment, we consider daily monitoring of the situation, paying attention to the sustainability of the energy industry our most important task," Novak said.