Russian Energy Ministry Drafts Government Resolution on Reversal of Ban on Fuel Imports

The Russian Energy Ministry has prepared a draft government resolution on reversal of ban on import of fuel into the country, which is now valid until October 1, 2020, the corresponding document was published on the official portal of draft regulations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry has prepared a draft government resolution on reversal of ban on import of fuel into the country, which is now valid until October 1, 2020, the corresponding document was published on the official portal of draft regulations.

"The Russian government decides: ... To recognize as invalid the resolution of the Russian government of May 22, 2020 No. 732 'On the introduction of a temporary ban on the import of certain types of fuel into Russia'," the document says.

The date of the ban reversal is not indicated in the draft, but it is noted that the resolution will enter into force once it is signed.

The explanatory note says that the ban on fuel imports was introduced during a sharp drop in demand in the domestic market due to the coronavirus pandemic and had a significant impact on the growth of petroleum product production at domestic refineries and maintaining the balance of supply and demand for petroleum products on the Russian market.

"At present, it seems possible to draw a conclusion that the current level of production and shipments of certain types of fuel is sufficient to create surplus of such fuel and to stabilize domestic prices," the note says.