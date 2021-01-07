Russian Energy Ministry Expects 10% Fall in Coal Production, Exports in 2020-2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Russian Energy Ministry expects that the volume of the country's coal production and exports, as well as budget revenues gained from the coal industry, will shrink by roughly 10 percent in 2020-2021 due to a decreased demand caused by the pandemic, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Thursday.

"Given the crisis, it is expected that the annual volumes of oil mining and export in 2020-2021 - and, consequently, of annual budget revenues - will decrease by roughly 10 percent," Yanovsky told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily.

The deputy minister added that "by 2025, annual tax revenues may surpass 150 billion rubles [$2 billion]" if the demand for coal recovered.

According to Yanovsky, Russia has great potential to use its coal in the chemical industry, but lacks sufficient facilities for advanced coal processing.

"The energy ministry believes that the development of the advanced coal processing technology should be an inherent part of the strategy on the development of chemical and petrochemical facilities in Russia," Yanovsky said.

The deputy minister added that in 201, the budget revenues from the coal industry amounted to 142 billion rubles, and in 2019 they dropped to 100.9 billion rubles due to decreased coal prices.

According to the energy ministry, Russia exported 192.8 million tonnes of coal in 2020, compared to 189.8 million tonnes in 2019. The volume of the coal production was assessed at 436.9 million tonnes and 401.2 million tonnes, respectively.