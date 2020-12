Russian Energy Ministry Expects Electricity Consumption to Go Down 2.7% in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry expects a decrease in electricity consumption in Russia in 2020 by about 2.7 percent, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said.

"In terms of electricity consumption, the decline will be around 2.7 percent in Russia as a whole," Shulginov said.

Earlier, the ministry predicted demand for electricity in 2020 to go down by 2.3 percent.