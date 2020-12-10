Russian Energy Ministry Expects Oil Production to Decrease 8% in 2020 - Minister Shulginov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's Energy Ministry expects a decrease in oil production in the country in 2020 by 8 percent year on year to 514 million tonnes, gas production by 4-6 percent, and coal - by 9 percent, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said.

"Oil [output in 2020] will decline by about 8 percent year on year to 514 million tonnes, gas - by 4-6 percent to about 700 billion cubic meters, coal production will go down by about 9 percent to 401 million [tonnes]," Shulginov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel.