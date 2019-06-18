Russian Energy Ministry, Firms Protect Energy Networks From Interference - Energy Minister

The Russian Energy Ministry and Russian firms are working to protect Russian energy objects from different kinds of interference in a regular mode, regardless of reports about planned US cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

ISHAFAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Russian Energy Ministry and Russian firms are working to protect Russian energy objects from different kinds of interference in a regular mode, regardless of reports about planned US cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

The issue of cyberattacks has been in the spotlight since last week when The New York Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed current and former government officials, that the United States was stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid.

"Regardless of what happened there, we prioritize security. No matter what happens, we cooperate with our companies on protecting our energy objects and our power grid facilities from different kinds of interference.

Work is being carried out as scheduled," Novak told reporters.

A senior source in a Russian law enforcement agency said on Monday that Russia had been registering attempts by US security services to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure control systems, mainly those related to transport, banking and energy.

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, confirmed on Tuesday that his service had information that the West planned to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russian financial institutions, media, government agencies and infrastructure objects had suffered numerous attacks coming from different Western countries, including the United States, over the pas few years.