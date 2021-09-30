Russian Energy Ministry Got No Requests From China, Europe to Increase Coal Supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday that it did not receive any requests from China and European countries regarding a potential increase in coal supplies.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources, that Europe is asking Russia to supply more coal in order to prevent an energy crisis on winter's eve amid natural gas shortages.

"The Russian Ministry of Energy has not received any requests from the People's Republic of China and European nations regarding an increase in coal exports from Russia," the ministry wrote on Telegram.