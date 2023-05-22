UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Ministry Inked 5 Investment Deals On Petrochemical Capacities - Novak

Russian Energy Ministry Inked 5 Investment Deals on Petrochemical Capacities - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Russian Energy Ministry signed five investment agreements on new petrochemical capacities in 2021-2022, with investments by 2027 set to amount to 800 billion rubles ($10 billion), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"From 2021 to 2022, the Russian Ministry of Energy signed five investment agreements on the creation of new petrochemical capacities with the largest enterprises ... the planned investment volume within the framework of these agreements by 2027 will amount to about 800 billion rubles," Novak said at a meeting of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin with deputy prime ministers.

