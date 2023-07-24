Open Menu

Russian Energy Ministry Mulls Creation Of Fuel Exporters List To Curb Gray Market Exports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Russian Energy Ministry said on Monday that it is considering the creation of a list of gasoline exporters as one of the measures aimed at preventing gray market exports and will further work on the issue.

"The creation of a list of (gasoline) exporters is one of the measures that are being considered.

The energy ministry will further work on cracking down on schemes of gray market exports," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported, citing a source, that the Russian ministry and the government were discussing a draft of a document on restricting gasoline exports. The document proposes the creation of a list of refineries that would be allowed to export fuel, the report said. The measure is aimed at preventing gray market exports that is one of the reasons for rising gasoline prices in recent months, it added.

