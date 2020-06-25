UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Not Ruling Out Early Termination Of Fuel Imports Ban

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russian Energy Ministry Not Ruling Out Early Termination of Fuel Imports Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday may consider the possibility of early termination of the fuel imports ban, which is now valid until October 1.

"The energy ministry continues to monitor the feasibility of maintaining the ban on imports and will consider the possibility of early termination of restrictions in normalizing market conditions," it said.

On May 25, the Russian government announced the introduction of a temporary ban on imports of gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, marine fuel and gas oil. The ban officially came into force on June 2.

