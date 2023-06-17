Russian Energy Ministry Plans Coal Production at Over 440 Million Tonnes in 2023

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The Russian Ministry of Energy has set the task of maintaining coal production at over 440 million tonnes (metric tons) this year, while export is planned at above 220 million tonnes, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told RIA Novosti at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We set ourselves the task of maintaining the figures of 2022, which was quite difficult for the coal industry, it was a transitional year, we changed the entire flow of goods after the introduction of the embargo. Therefore, the number one task is to preserve the parameters, that is, coal production at a level above 440 million tonnes and export above 220 million tonnes," Mochalnikov said.

