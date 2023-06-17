UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Ministry Plans Coal Production At Over 440 Million Tonnes In 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Russian Energy Ministry Plans Coal Production at Over 440 Million Tonnes in 2023

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The Russian Ministry of Energy has set the task of maintaining coal production at over 440 million tonnes (metric tons) this year, while export is planned at above 220 million tonnes, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told RIA Novosti at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We set ourselves the task of maintaining the figures of 2022, which was quite difficult for the coal industry, it was a transitional year, we changed the entire flow of goods after the introduction of the embargo. Therefore, the number one task is to preserve the parameters, that is, coal production at a level above 440 million tonnes and export above 220 million tonnes," Mochalnikov said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg June Media Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2023

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

9 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Peter ..

Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic F ..

9 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

10 hours ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.