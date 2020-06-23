UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Says Coal Exports May Recover To 220Mln Tonnes In 2022

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian Energy Ministry Says Coal Exports May Recover to 220Mln Tonnes in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry in its optimistic scenario expects recovery of coal exports to the last year's level of 220 million tonnes in 2022.

According to Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky, the adverse epidemiological situation in the world and the drop in demand in some foreign markets had a negative impact on Russian coal exports. In the first quarter, this export decreased by 14.3 percent year-on-year to 46.5 million tonnes.

"The export of Russian coal can recover up to 220 million tonnes in 2022, according to an optimistic scenario.

At the same time, a decline in export supplies in the western direction to 87 million tonnes in 2022 from 109.8 million tonnes in 2019 can be offset by an increase in export in the eastern direction to 133 million from 111.5 million tonnes in case of implementation of the planned measures to increase the capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway," the ministry said.

