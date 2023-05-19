UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Ministry Says Discussed With Chinese Delegation Electric Power Cooperation

May 19, 2023

Russian Energy Ministry Says Discussed With Chinese Delegation Electric Power Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Russian Energy Ministry said on Friday that it had discussed with a business delegation from China cooperation between the countries in the electric power industry, in particular, the construction of thermal generation facilities.

"(Russian Deputy Energy Minister) Pavel Snikkars and representatives of a business delegation from China discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in the electric power industry. Thus, the participants of the meeting considered projects for the construction of thermal generation facilities, low-carbon generation, including hydropower, modernization of power equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

