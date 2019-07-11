Russian Energy Ministry Says No Risk of Blackout Exists for Moscow Over Power Station Fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Moscow is at no risk of blackout despite a fire at a thermal power station in the suburb north of the Russian capital, the Russian Energy Ministry said Thursday.

The station that experienced a large fire serves north and northeast of Moscow as well as the suburb of Mytishchi, where it is located.

"The station is bringing its activity down to zero, there is no risk that consumers will experience any interruption in power supply. Backup generators have been switched on, the generators that are already working have ramped up production," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, an oil cistern was on fire.