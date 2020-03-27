UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Sure Oil Industry Capable Of Surviving Possible New US Sanctions

The Russian Energy Ministry is sure that the national companies' stability and the correctness of their position will help them survive Washington's possible new sanctions, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Friday

"We are sure that we will survive any situation ...

thanks to stability of our companies, the competitiveness of our resource potential and the infrastructure that we have built � both pipeline and port infrastructure � and the correctness of our position," Sorokin said at a Valdai Discussion Club's forum on oil wars, when asked about the United States' possible new sanctions on the Russian oil industry.

He praised the margin of safety of Russia's state and private companies, also noting that Russia has good relations with foreign partners thanks to being a reliable supplier of both oil and gas products.

