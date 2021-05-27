UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Ministry To Recommend Companies To Increase Fuel Production, Supply

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

Russian Energy Ministry to Recommend Companies to Increase Fuel Production, Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The current fuel production in Russia satisfies the emerging demand, the output of petroleum products, supplies to the market and the stock exchange are even higher than in 2019, however, companies will be advised to increase them even more this week, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"This week, during an upcoming meeting with participants of the fuel market, the Russian Ministry of Energy will recommend oil companies to increase production, shipments and exchange supplies of fuel to the domestic market," the ministry said.

The ministry said the volumes of fuel sales through the exchange today are higher than in the same period of the pre-crisis 2019.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange Russia Oil Same 2019 Market

Recent Stories

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

10 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

11 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

9 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.