Russian Energy Ministry to Recommend Companies to Increase Fuel Production, Supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The current fuel production in Russia satisfies the emerging demand, the output of petroleum products, supplies to the market and the stock exchange are even higher than in 2019, however, companies will be advised to increase them even more this week, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"This week, during an upcoming meeting with participants of the fuel market, the Russian Ministry of Energy will recommend oil companies to increase production, shipments and exchange supplies of fuel to the domestic market," the ministry said.

The ministry said the volumes of fuel sales through the exchange today are higher than in the same period of the pre-crisis 2019.