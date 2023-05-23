Russian Energy Supplies to China Grow by 40% in 2023 - Novak

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The growth of Russian energy supplies to China in 2023 has amounted to 40%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"As for energy, this is one of the main areas of development of cooperation with China.

(There is) a wide range of issues on cooperation, not only on the supply of energy resources, which are growing in large volumes and have grown significantly in 2022, and there is approximately 40% increase in 2023," Novak said at a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian business circles in Shanghai.