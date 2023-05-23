UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Supplies To China Grow By 40% In 2023 - Novak

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Russian Energy Supplies to China Grow by 40% in 2023 - Novak

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The growth of Russian energy supplies to China in 2023 has amounted to 40%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"As for energy, this is one of the main areas of development of cooperation with China.

(There is) a wide range of issues on cooperation, not only on the supply of energy resources, which are growing in large volumes and have grown significantly in 2022, and there is approximately 40% increase in 2023," Novak said at a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian business circles in Shanghai.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia China Shanghai

Recent Stories

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

7 minutes ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

20 minutes ago
 CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance comp ..

CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance company

21 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

2 hours ago
 Improvement in media freedom index result of promo ..

Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.