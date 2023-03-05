Russian Engineers Create Drone With Night Vision for Monitoring Oil, Gas Pipelines - Fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Russian company Clevercopter has developed the Airmedic MINI drone that can be equipped with a night vision camera to monitor oil and gas pipelines, the National Technology Initiative project support fund told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Russian engineers have created an unmanned aerial vehicle of the convertiplane type with a night vision camera with a 30x zoom, which will be able to monitor pipelines and oil and gas pipelines at any time of the day," the fund said in a statement.

One of the key features of this drone is a hybrid power plant - 1 gasoline and 8 electric engines - which allows it to fly over distances of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) and at the speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), the statement added.

"At present, we are completing the assembly of the Airmedic MINI drone and preparing it for testing, which will begin in the coming months. Equipped with an autopilot and a night vision camera, the convertiplane will be used to solve monitoring tasks," the head of Clevercopter, Sergey Gusev, said.

Gusev added that the drone could also be used to deliver small loads weighing up to 5 kilograms (11 Pounds).