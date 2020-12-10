Russian Engineers Destroy Over 4,500 Explosive Devices in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian engineering troops have cleared some 175 acres of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, destroying over 4,500 explosive devices, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center, Dmitry Perepyolkin, said.

"Russian military personnel of the Humanitarian Demining Center is clearing the area of explosive devices, checking residencies, power transmission poles, gas pipelines and other infrastructure objects. Non-exploded ammunition is taken to a special [disposal] site or destroyed on the spot. Altogether, Russian engineering troops have cleared 71 hectares of land, 24 kilometers [14.

9 miles] of roads, [and] found and eliminated over 4,500 explosive objects," Perepyolkin told journalists.

The official added that robotic complexes are being used to demine the area and noted that the work on restoring infrastructure and maintaining peace in the region is being carried out as scheduled.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.