UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Engineers Destroy Over 4,500 Explosive Devices In Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russian Engineers Destroy Over 4,500 Explosive Devices in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian engineering troops have cleared some 175 acres of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, destroying over 4,500 explosive devices, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center, Dmitry Perepyolkin, said.

"Russian military personnel of the Humanitarian Demining Center is clearing the area of explosive devices, checking residencies, power transmission poles, gas pipelines and other infrastructure objects. Non-exploded ammunition is taken to a special [disposal] site or destroyed on the spot. Altogether, Russian engineering troops have cleared 71 hectares of land, 24 kilometers [14.

9 miles] of roads, [and] found and eliminated over 4,500 explosive objects," Perepyolkin told journalists.

The official added that robotic complexes are being used to demine the area and noted that the work on restoring infrastructure and maintaining peace in the region is being carried out as scheduled.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Baku SITE November Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 December 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

9 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

10 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.