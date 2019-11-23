UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Environment Minister Says Received No Information On Blast In South China Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:51 PM

Russian Environment Minister Says Received No Information on Blast in South China Sea

Russia's Environment Ministry does not have any information about the alleged explosion in the South China Sea, following reports of such an occurrence by several media, Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russia's Environment Ministry does not have any information about the alleged explosion in the South China Sea, following reports of such an occurrence by several media, Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Saturday.

Several media outlets and online publications have reported that a nuclear submarine exploded in the South China Sea on Thursday, as a result of which, three countries in the region allegedly registered an increase in radiation.

However, there have not been any official confirmations of the incident.

"We do not have any such information," Kobylkin said when asked to comment on the media reports.

He also said that Russian experts had not been dispatched to the place of the incident.

Russia's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday that there was no threat that possible radiation would reach Russia and that the agency would increase its radiation monitoring in the region, following the reports.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Media

Recent Stories

Ten Killed, 25 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Syria' ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Figure Skater Kostornaia Wins Ladies' Sing ..

37 seconds ago

Australia near to win after big centuries of Labus ..

12 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Fail to Settle Kerch Strait Row in ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

15 minutes ago

Dilapidated condition of Faizabad interchange link ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.