Russian Environment Minister Says Received No Information on Blast in South China Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russia's Environment Ministry does not have any information about the alleged explosion in the South China Sea, following reports of such an occurrence by several media, Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Saturday.

Several media outlets and online publications have reported that a nuclear submarine exploded in the South China Sea on Thursday, as a result of which, three countries in the region allegedly registered an increase in radiation.

However, there have not been any official confirmations of the incident.

"We do not have any such information," Kobylkin said when asked to comment on the media reports.

He also said that Russian experts had not been dispatched to the place of the incident.

Russia's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday that there was no threat that possible radiation would reach Russia and that the agency would increase its radiation monitoring in the region, following the reports.