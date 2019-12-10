UrduPoint.com
Russian Environment Ministry Discusses Projects In Metallurgy, Mining With Sudan -Official

Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:34 PM

Russia and Sudan discussed several mutually beneficial projects in the fields of metallurgy and mining at a working group meeting in Khartoum, Nuritdin Inamov, the director of the international cooperation department at the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We had interesting and productive discussions.

We agreed that now there are a number of projects that are interesting to both sides," Inamov said, following the meeting.

According to Inamov, attracting finances for the implementation of projects is possible, and if a comfortable environment for investors is created in Sudan, then new investors will surely arrive.

He also said that trade between Russia and Sudan is increasing.

Moscow and Khartoum currently maintain a strong economic and political partnership but are also searching for new areas of cooperation.

