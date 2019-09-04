Russian Environment Ministry Discussing With Energy Giants Increasing Arctic Exploration

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian's Environment Ministry is currently in negotiations with energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft on increasing projects for exploring oil and gas deposits in the Arctic, the head of the ministry, Dmitry Kobylkin, said Wednesday.

"We are discussing with companies, including big ones like Gazprom and Rosneft, on increasing seismic exploration jobs in the Russian shelf zone in the Arctic," Kobylkin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.