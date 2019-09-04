UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Environment Ministry Discussing With Energy Giants Increasing Arctic Exploration

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:30 AM

Russian Environment Ministry Discussing With Energy Giants Increasing Arctic Exploration

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian's Environment Ministry is currently in negotiations with energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft on increasing projects for exploring oil and gas deposits in the Arctic, the head of the ministry, Dmitry Kobylkin, said Wednesday.

"We are discussing with companies, including big ones like Gazprom and Rosneft, on increasing seismic exploration jobs in the Russian shelf zone in the Arctic," Kobylkin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladivostok September Gas Media From Jobs

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

7 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

7 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

7 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.